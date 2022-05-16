Super Sales Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.47 crore, up 36.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.47 crore in March 2022 up 36.35% from Rs. 92.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2022 up 103.69% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.57 crore in March 2022 up 28.17% from Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2021.

Super Sales EPS has increased to Rs. 48.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.88 in March 2021.

