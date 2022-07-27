 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Super Sales Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.01 crore, up 70.21% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Sales India are:

Net Sales at Rs 125.01 crore in June 2022 up 70.21% from Rs. 73.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2022 up 63.61% from Rs. 6.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2022 up 42.63% from Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2021.

Super Sales EPS has increased to Rs. 33.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.77 in June 2021.

Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)

Super Sales India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 125.01 126.47 73.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 125.01 126.47 73.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.12 73.40 37.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.23 -3.37 -2.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.64 11.33 8.63
Depreciation 4.31 4.62 3.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.27 25.31 16.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.45 15.18 9.65
Other Income 2.56 3.77 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.00 18.95 10.51
Interest 1.46 1.67 1.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.54 17.29 8.95
Exceptional Items -- 2.02 --
P/L Before Tax 14.54 19.31 8.95
Tax 4.10 4.37 2.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.44 14.94 6.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.44 14.94 6.38
Equity Share Capital 3.07 3.07 3.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.98 48.63 20.77
Diluted EPS 33.98 48.63 20.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.98 48.63 20.77
Diluted EPS 33.98 48.63 20.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Super Sales #Super Sales India #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.