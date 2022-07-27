Super Sales Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.01 crore, up 70.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.01 crore in June 2022 up 70.21% from Rs. 73.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2022 up 63.61% from Rs. 6.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2022 up 42.63% from Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2021.

Super Sales EPS has increased to Rs. 33.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.77 in June 2021.

