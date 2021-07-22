Super Sales Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.45 crore, up 147.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.45 crore in June 2021 up 147.8% from Rs. 29.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.38 crore in June 2021 up 229.29% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2021 up 1218.52% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

Super Sales EPS has increased to Rs. 20.77 in June 2021 from Rs. 16.07 in June 2020.

Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)