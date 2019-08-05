Super Sales Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.41 crore, up 19.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.41 crore in June 2019 up 19.98% from Rs. 67.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2019 up 1017.28% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.36 crore in June 2019 up 40.74% from Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2018.

Super Sales EPS has increased to Rs. 4.84 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2018.

Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)