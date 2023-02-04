Super Sales Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.38 crore, down 34.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.38 crore in December 2022 down 34.51% from Rs. 109.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 down 72.61% from Rs. 11.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2022 down 58.57% from Rs. 21.41 crore in December 2021.

Super Sales EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 37.11 in December 2021.

