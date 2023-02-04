English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Super Sales Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.38 crore, down 34.51% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Sales India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.38 crore in December 2022 down 34.51% from Rs. 109.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 down 72.61% from Rs. 11.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2022 down 58.57% from Rs. 21.41 crore in December 2021.

    Super Sales India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.3874.85109.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.3874.85109.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.0241.1662.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.732.53-3.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.938.9810.43
    Depreciation4.954.754.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6910.7420.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.526.6915.59
    Other Income1.402.541.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.929.2316.95
    Interest0.730.681.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.198.5415.80
    Exceptional Items--4.20--
    P/L Before Tax3.1912.7515.80
    Tax0.073.164.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.129.5911.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.129.5911.40
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1631.2237.11
    Diluted EPS10.1631.2237.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1631.2237.11
    Diluted EPS10.1631.2237.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited