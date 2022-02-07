Super Sales Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.00 crore, up 37.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.00 crore in December 2021 up 37.97% from Rs. 79.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in December 2021 up 169.07% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.41 crore in December 2021 up 77.24% from Rs. 12.08 crore in December 2020.

Super Sales EPS has increased to Rs. 37.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.79 in December 2020.

