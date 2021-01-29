Super Sales Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.00 crore, up 20.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.00 crore in December 2020 up 20.12% from Rs. 65.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2020 up 849.68% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.08 crore in December 2020 up 79.76% from Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2019.

Super Sales EPS has increased to Rs. 13.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2019.

