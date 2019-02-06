Super Sales Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 78.01 crore, up 26.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.01 crore in December 2018 up 26.51% from Rs. 61.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2018 down 26.75% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2017.

Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)