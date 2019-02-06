Super Sales Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 78.01 crore, up 26.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Sales India are:
Net Sales at Rs 78.01 crore in December 2018 up 26.51% from Rs. 61.66 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2018 down 26.75% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2017.
Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)
|
|Super Sales India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.01
|75.37
|61.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.01
|75.37
|61.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.01
|41.43
|31.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.42
|4.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.34
|-6.05
|3.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.01
|10.33
|8.03
|Depreciation
|4.52
|4.39
|4.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.11
|13.24
|11.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|8.02
|2.99
|Other Income
|1.85
|1.80
|0.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.45
|9.81
|3.94
|Interest
|2.02
|1.86
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|7.96
|2.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|7.96
|2.40
|Tax
|-0.49
|1.00
|1.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|6.96
|0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|6.96
|0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|22.64
|2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|22.64
|2.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|22.64
|2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|22.64
|2.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited