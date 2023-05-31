Super Crop Safe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore, up 241.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore in March 2023 up 241.6% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 up 126.94% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2023 up 163.88% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.

Super Crop Safe EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2022.

Super Crop Safe shares closed at 5.08 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.21% returns over the last 6 months and -24.52% over the last 12 months.