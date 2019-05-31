Super Crop Safe Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, down 36.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in March 2019 down 36.98% from Rs. 19.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2019 up 12.96% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2019 up 24.52% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2018.

Super Crop Safe EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2018.

Super Crop Safe shares closed at 17.75 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.61% returns over the last 6 months and -43.47% over the last 12 months.