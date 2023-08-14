Super Crop Safe Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, up 35.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in June 2023 up 35.34% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 148.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 up 251.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

Super Crop Safe EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Super Crop Safe shares closed at 8.13 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.84% returns over the last 6 months and 46.22% over the last 12 months.