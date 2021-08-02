Super Crop Safe Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore, down 30.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore in June 2021 down 30.03% from Rs. 9.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021 down 158.4% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Super Crop Safe shares closed at 7.86 on July 30, 2021 (BSE)