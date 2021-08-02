MARKET NEWS

Super Crop Safe Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore, down 30.03% Y-o-Y

August 02, 2021 / 06:38 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Crop Safe are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore in June 2021 down 30.03% from Rs. 9.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021 down 158.4% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Super Crop Safe shares closed at 7.86 on July 30, 2021 (BSE)

Super Crop Safe
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6.424.929.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.424.929.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.185.076.56
Purchase of Traded Goods0.350.320.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.39-0.270.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.640.630.70
Depreciation0.190.220.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.571.540.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.90-2.60-0.23
Other Income0.210.17--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.69-2.43-0.23
Interest0.370.660.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.06-3.09-0.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.06-3.09-0.41
Tax-0.07-0.08-0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.99-3.01-0.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.99-3.01-0.38
Equity Share Capital8.048.048.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.24-0.75-0.09
Diluted EPS-0.24-0.75-0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.24-0.75-0.09
Diluted EPS-0.24-0.75-0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #Super Crop Safe
first published: Aug 2, 2021 06:33 pm

