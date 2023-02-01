Super Crop Safe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 25.03% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.60 6.75 6.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.60 6.75 6.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.15 3.98 4.28 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.56 0.02 0.65 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.25 0.49 0.54 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.69 0.65 0.68 Depreciation 0.14 0.14 0.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.53 0.86 0.97 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.77 0.60 -1.19 Other Income 0.00 0.00 -0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.77 0.60 -1.21 Interest 0.42 0.39 0.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.35 0.21 -1.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.35 0.21 -1.56 Tax 0.08 -0.08 -0.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.27 0.29 -1.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.27 0.29 -1.42 Equity Share Capital 8.04 8.04 8.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 0.07 -0.35 Diluted EPS 0.07 0.07 -0.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 0.07 -0.35 Diluted EPS 0.07 0.07 -0.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited