Super Crop Safe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 25.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Crop Safe are:Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in December 2022 down 25.03% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 118.73% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2022 up 190.1% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.
Super Crop Safe EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.
|Super Crop Safe shares closed at 7.08 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.78% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.
|Super Crop Safe
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.60
|6.75
|6.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.60
|6.75
|6.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.15
|3.98
|4.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.56
|0.02
|0.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|0.49
|0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.69
|0.65
|0.68
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.86
|0.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.77
|0.60
|-1.19
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.77
|0.60
|-1.21
|Interest
|0.42
|0.39
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.21
|-1.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.35
|0.21
|-1.56
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.08
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.27
|0.29
|-1.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.27
|0.29
|-1.42
|Equity Share Capital
|8.04
|8.04
|8.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.07
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.07
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.07
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.07
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited