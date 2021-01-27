Super Crop Safe Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore, up 12.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore in December 2020 up 12.49% from Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2020 down 465.88% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2020 down 257.75% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2019.

Super Crop Safe shares closed at 9.41 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.42% returns over the last 6 months and -52.83% over the last 12 months.