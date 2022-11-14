Supan Syntech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, up 566.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in September 2022 up 566.47% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 14.9% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

Supan Syntech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2021.

Supan Syntech shares closed at 2.39 on July 10, 2020 (BSE)