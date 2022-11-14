English
    Supan Syntech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, up 566.47% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supan Syntech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in September 2022 up 566.47% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 14.9% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

    Supan Syntech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2021.

    Supan Syntech shares closed at 2.39 on July 10, 2020 (BSE)

    Supan Syntech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.885.733.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.885.733.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.060.750.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.664.911.85
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.050.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.120.020.30
    Other Income0.12----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.020.30
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.240.020.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.240.020.30
    Tax0.050.000.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.190.010.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.190.010.22
    Equity Share Capital0.690.690.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.720.213.20
    Diluted EPS2.720.213.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.720.213.20
    Diluted EPS2.720.213.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

