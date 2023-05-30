Supan Syntech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.94 crore, up 115.62% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 21.94 20.20 10.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 21.94 20.20 10.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 16.52 18.58 8.63 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.47 1.73 1.65 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.52 0.04 0.26 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.42 -0.15 -0.37 Other Income -0.15 0.03 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.27 -0.12 -0.37 Interest 0.00 -- -0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.27 -0.12 -0.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.27 -0.12 -0.37 Tax 0.08 -0.03 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.19 -0.10 -0.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.19 -0.10 -0.37 Equity Share Capital 0.69 0.69 0.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.74 -1.37 -5.31 Diluted EPS 2.74 -1.37 -5.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.74 -1.37 -5.31 Diluted EPS 2.74 -1.37 -5.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited