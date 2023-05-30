Supan Syntech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.94 crore, up 115.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supan Syntech are:Net Sales at Rs 21.94 crore in March 2023 up 115.62% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 151.56% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 172.97% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
Supan Syntech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.31 in March 2022.
|Supan Syntech shares closed at 2.39 on July 10, 2020 (BSE)
|Supan Syntech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.94
|20.20
|10.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.94
|20.20
|10.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.52
|18.58
|8.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.47
|1.73
|1.65
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.52
|0.04
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|-0.15
|-0.37
|Other Income
|-0.15
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|-0.12
|-0.37
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|-0.12
|-0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.27
|-0.12
|-0.37
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.03
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.19
|-0.10
|-0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.19
|-0.10
|-0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.74
|-1.37
|-5.31
|Diluted EPS
|2.74
|-1.37
|-5.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.74
|-1.37
|-5.31
|Diluted EPS
|2.74
|-1.37
|-5.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited