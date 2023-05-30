English
    Supan Syntech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.94 crore, up 115.62% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supan Syntech are:Net Sales at Rs 21.94 crore in March 2023 up 115.62% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 151.56% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 172.97% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
    Supan Syntech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.31 in March 2022.Supan Syntech shares closed at 2.39 on July 10, 2020 (BSE)
    Supan Syntech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.9420.2010.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.9420.2010.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.5218.588.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.471.731.65
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.520.040.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.42-0.15-0.37
    Other Income-0.150.03--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.27-0.12-0.37
    Interest0.00---0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.27-0.12-0.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.27-0.12-0.37
    Tax0.08-0.030.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.19-0.10-0.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.19-0.10-0.37
    Equity Share Capital0.690.690.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.74-1.37-5.31
    Diluted EPS2.74-1.37-5.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.74-1.37-5.31
    Diluted EPS2.74-1.37-5.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Supan Syntech
    first published: May 30, 2023 02:33 pm