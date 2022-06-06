Supan Syntech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.17 crore, up 101.68% Y-o-Y
June 06, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supan Syntech are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.17 crore in March 2022 up 101.68% from Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 1717.11% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 716.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Supan Syntech shares closed at 2.39 on July 10, 2020 (BSE)
|Supan Syntech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.17
|9.13
|5.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.17
|9.13
|5.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.63
|4.27
|4.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.65
|4.63
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.06
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.17
|0.06
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.17
|0.06
|Interest
|-0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.17
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|0.17
|0.06
|Tax
|0.00
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|0.11
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|0.11
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|6.94
|0.69
|0.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.31
|2.75
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-5.31
|2.75
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.31
|2.75
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-5.31
|2.75
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited