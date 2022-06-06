Supan Syntech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.17 crore, up 101.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.17 crore in March 2022 up 101.68% from Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 1717.11% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 716.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Supan Syntech shares closed at 2.39 on July 10, 2020 (BSE)