Supan Syntech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 138.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in June 2023 up 138.83% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 414.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Supan Syntech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

Supan Syntech shares closed at 2.39 on July 10, 2020 (BSE)