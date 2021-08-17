Supan Syntech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore, up 263.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore in June 2021 up 263.54% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 522.22% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Supan Syntech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2020.

Supan Syntech shares closed at 2.39 on July 10, 2020 (BSE)