Supan Syntech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.20 crore, up 121.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.20 crore in December 2022 up 121.32% from Rs. 9.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 187.85% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 170.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.