Supan Syntech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.20 crore, up 121.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supan Syntech are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.20 crore in December 2022 up 121.32% from Rs. 9.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 187.85% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 170.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Supan Syntech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.20 20.88 9.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.20 20.88 9.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.58 14.06 4.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.73 6.66 4.63
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.04 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 0.12 0.17
Other Income 0.03 0.12 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 0.24 0.17
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 0.24 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 0.24 0.17
Tax -0.03 0.05 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 0.19 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 0.19 0.11
Equity Share Capital 0.69 0.69 0.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.37 2.72 2.75
Diluted EPS -1.37 2.72 2.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.37 2.72 2.75
Diluted EPS -1.37 2.72 2.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
