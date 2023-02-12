Supan Syntech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.20 crore, up 121.32% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supan Syntech are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.20 crore in December 2022 up 121.32% from Rs. 9.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 187.85% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 170.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
|Supan Syntech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.20
|20.88
|9.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.20
|20.88
|9.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.58
|14.06
|4.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.73
|6.66
|4.63
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.12
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.12
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.24
|0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.24
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.24
|0.17
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.19
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.19
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|2.72
|2.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|2.72
|2.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|2.72
|2.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|2.72
|2.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
