    Supan Syntech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.20 crore, up 121.32% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supan Syntech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.20 crore in December 2022 up 121.32% from Rs. 9.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 187.85% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 170.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    Supan Syntech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.2020.889.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.2020.889.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.5814.064.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.736.664.63
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.040.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.120.17
    Other Income0.030.12--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.120.240.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.120.240.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.120.240.17
    Tax-0.030.050.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.190.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.190.11
    Equity Share Capital0.690.690.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.372.722.75
    Diluted EPS-1.372.722.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.372.722.75
    Diluted EPS-1.372.722.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited