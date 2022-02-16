Supan Syntech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.13 crore, up 92.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.13 crore in December 2021 up 92.68% from Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 70.5% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 54.05% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

Supan Syntech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.31 in December 2020.

Supan Syntech shares closed at 2.39 on July 10, 2020 (BSE)