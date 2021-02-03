Supan Syntech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.74 crore, up 1064.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.74 crore in December 2020 up 1064.5% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 2729.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 3800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Supan Syntech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2019.

Supan Syntech shares closed at 2.39 on July 10, 2020 (BSE)