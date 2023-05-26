Sunteck Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore, down 81.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore in March 2023 down 81.76% from Rs. 55.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.26 crore in March 2023 down 280.66% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 104.56% from Rs. 19.75 crore in March 2022.
Sunteck Realty shares closed at 291.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.47% returns over the last 6 months and -33.90% over the last 12 months.
|Sunteck Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.04
|47.76
|55.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.04
|47.76
|55.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-78.24
|-24.37
|-82.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.95
|8.39
|3.02
|Depreciation
|1.38
|1.05
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.59
|53.78
|121.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.64
|8.92
|12.56
|Other Income
|8.36
|12.92
|6.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.28
|21.84
|18.67
|Interest
|11.11
|11.84
|12.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.39
|10.01
|6.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.39
|10.01
|6.07
|Tax
|-4.13
|2.99
|0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.26
|7.01
|5.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.26
|7.01
|5.13
|Equity Share Capital
|14.65
|14.65
|14.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.48
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.48
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.48
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.48
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited