    Sunteck Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore, down 81.76% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore in March 2023 down 81.76% from Rs. 55.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.26 crore in March 2023 down 280.66% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 104.56% from Rs. 19.75 crore in March 2022.

    Sunteck Realty shares closed at 291.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.47% returns over the last 6 months and -33.90% over the last 12 months.

    Sunteck Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.0447.7655.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.0447.7655.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-78.24-24.37-82.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.958.393.02
    Depreciation1.381.051.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.5953.78121.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.648.9212.56
    Other Income8.3612.926.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.2821.8418.67
    Interest11.1111.8412.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.3910.016.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.3910.016.07
    Tax-4.132.990.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.267.015.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.267.015.13
    Equity Share Capital14.6514.6514.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.480.35
    Diluted EPS-0.630.480.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.480.35
    Diluted EPS-0.630.480.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sunteck Realty
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:34 pm