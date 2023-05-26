Sunteck Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore, down 81.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore in March 2023 down 81.76% from Rs. 55.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.26 crore in March 2023 down 280.66% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 104.56% from Rs. 19.75 crore in March 2022.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 291.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.47% returns over the last 6 months and -33.90% over the last 12 months.