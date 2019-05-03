Sunteck Realty Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.96 crore, down 17.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.96 crore in March 2019 down 17.58% from Rs. 66.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.18 crore in March 2019 down 40.78% from Rs. 40.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.79 crore in March 2019 down 29.93% from Rs. 51.08 crore in March 2018.

Sunteck Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2018.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 458.10 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.62% returns over the last 6 months and 7.90% over the last 12 months.