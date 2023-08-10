Sunteck Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore in June 2023 up 3.96% from Rs. 40.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2023 down 763.18% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2023 down 77.96% from Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 388.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.23% returns over the last 6 months and -18.64% over the last 12 months.