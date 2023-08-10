English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sunteck Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore in June 2023 up 3.96% from Rs. 40.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2023 down 763.18% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2023 down 77.96% from Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022.

    Sunteck Realty shares closed at 388.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.23% returns over the last 6 months and -18.64% over the last 12 months.

    Sunteck Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.4710.0440.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.4710.0440.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.07-78.24-35.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.157.958.25
    Depreciation0.631.381.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.6689.5955.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.90-10.6411.48
    Other Income7.498.362.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.59-2.2813.55
    Interest10.6211.1112.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.02-13.390.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.02-13.390.64
    Tax-3.74-4.130.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.28-9.260.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.28-9.260.65
    Equity Share Capital14.6514.6514.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.630.04
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.630.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.630.04
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.630.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sunteck Realty
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!