Sunteck Realty Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.86 crore, down 13.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.86 crore in June 2022 down 13.88% from Rs. 47.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 down 50.28% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022 up 21.95% from Rs. 11.98 crore in June 2021.

Sunteck Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2021.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 477.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 25.23% over the last 12 months.