Sunteck Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore, down 30.07% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 47.76 22.97 68.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 47.76 22.97 68.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.37 -30.99 -38.26 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.39 9.70 5.39 Depreciation 1.05 1.04 0.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 53.78 49.95 85.90 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.92 -6.73 14.35 Other Income 12.92 4.07 0.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.84 -2.66 14.50 Interest 11.84 11.85 12.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.01 -14.51 2.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 10.01 -14.51 2.14 Tax 2.99 -4.49 0.32 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.01 -10.01 1.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.01 -10.01 1.82 Equity Share Capital 14.65 14.65 14.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.48 -0.68 0.12 Diluted EPS 0.48 -0.68 0.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.48 -0.68 0.12 Diluted EPS 0.48 -0.68 0.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited