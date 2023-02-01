Sunteck Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore, down 30.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore in December 2022 down 30.07% from Rs. 68.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2022 up 284.85% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2022 up 48.54% from Rs. 15.41 crore in December 2021.
Sunteck Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.
|Sunteck Realty shares closed at 364.35 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.45% returns over the last 6 months and -28.74% over the last 12 months.
|Sunteck Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.76
|22.97
|68.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.76
|22.97
|68.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.37
|-30.99
|-38.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.39
|9.70
|5.39
|Depreciation
|1.05
|1.04
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.78
|49.95
|85.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.92
|-6.73
|14.35
|Other Income
|12.92
|4.07
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.84
|-2.66
|14.50
|Interest
|11.84
|11.85
|12.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.01
|-14.51
|2.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.01
|-14.51
|2.14
|Tax
|2.99
|-4.49
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.01
|-10.01
|1.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.01
|-10.01
|1.82
|Equity Share Capital
|14.65
|14.65
|14.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|-0.68
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|-0.68
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|-0.68
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|-0.68
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited