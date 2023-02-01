English
    Sunteck Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore, down 30.07% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore in December 2022 down 30.07% from Rs. 68.29 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2022 up 284.85% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2022 up 48.54% from Rs. 15.41 crore in December 2021.
    Sunteck Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.Sunteck Realty shares closed at 364.35 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.45% returns over the last 6 months and -28.74% over the last 12 months.
    Sunteck Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.7622.9768.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.7622.9768.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.37-30.99-38.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.399.705.39
    Depreciation1.051.040.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.7849.9585.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.92-6.7314.35
    Other Income12.924.070.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.84-2.6614.50
    Interest11.8411.8512.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.01-14.512.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.01-14.512.14
    Tax2.99-4.490.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.01-10.011.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.01-10.011.82
    Equity Share Capital14.6514.6514.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.48-0.680.12
    Diluted EPS0.48-0.680.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.48-0.680.12
    Diluted EPS0.48-0.680.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited