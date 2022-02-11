Sunteck Realty Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.29 crore, down 40.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.29 crore in December 2021 down 40.39% from Rs. 114.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021 down 89.21% from Rs. 16.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.41 crore in December 2021 down 55.23% from Rs. 34.42 crore in December 2020.

Sunteck Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2020.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 474.35 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 27.31% over the last 12 months.