Sunteck Realty Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.94 crore, up 28.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.94 crore in December 2018 up 28.31% from Rs. 48.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.38 crore in December 2018 up 85.21% from Rs. 27.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.43 crore in December 2018 up 102.93% from Rs. 28.30 crore in December 2017.

Sunteck Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2017.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 342.60 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.42% returns over the last 6 months and -16.04% over the last 12 months.