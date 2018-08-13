App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sunteck Realty Q1 profit jumps nearly two-fold to Rs 68.25 cr

Total income also increased to Rs 224.96 crore in the April-June period of the current fiscal compared to Rs 135.45 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Sunteck Realty today reported nearly two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 68.25 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. Its net profit stood at Rs 34.96 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sunteck Realty also reported 42 per cent rise in its sales booking to Rs 181.6 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

Commenting on the results, the company's CMD Kamal Khetan said: "Sunteck has delivered a robust financial performance during the first quarter of FY2019. The improvement in market sentiments with increased traction for our BKC and ODC (Oshiwara District Centre), Goregaon West projects has led to strong growth in the operational performance as well".

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty has delivered residential and commercial developments totalling Rs 5,900 crore so far.
