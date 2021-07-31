Sunteck Realty Q1 profit at Rs 3 crore; revenue up 52% at Rs 96 crore

Sunteck Realty Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.02 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

The Mumbai-based developer had posted a net loss of Rs 3.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 96.11 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 63.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Its sales bookings grew by 74 per cent to Rs 176 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 101 crore in the year-ago period.

Sunteck Realty focuses on a city centric development portfolio of about 38 million square feet spread across 19 projects.