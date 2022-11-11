Sunteck Realty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.75 crore, down 40.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.75 crore in September 2022 down 40.77% from Rs. 136.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 down 84.7% from Rs. 15.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.07 crore in September 2022 down 59.93% from Rs. 42.60 crore in September 2021.

Sunteck Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2021.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 393.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and -17.92% over the last 12 months.