Sunteck Realty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.75 crore, down 40.77% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.75 crore in September 2022 down 40.77% from Rs. 136.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 down 84.7% from Rs. 15.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.07 crore in September 2022 down 59.93% from Rs. 42.60 crore in September 2021.

Sunteck Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2021.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 393.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and -17.92% over the last 12 months.

Sunteck Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 80.75 143.50 136.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 80.75 143.50 136.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.47 -577.50 -261.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.37 16.43 13.01
Depreciation 2.33 2.14 1.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.82 659.37 348.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.69 43.07 34.89
Other Income 7.05 5.21 6.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.74 48.28 40.99
Interest 17.60 19.82 18.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.86 28.46 22.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.86 28.46 22.99
Tax -1.04 6.19 6.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.82 22.27 16.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.82 22.27 16.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.16 2.67 -1.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.33 24.94 15.26
Equity Share Capital 14.05 14.05 14.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 1.78 1.09
Diluted EPS 0.17 1.78 1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 1.78 1.09
Diluted EPS 0.17 1.78 1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:15 pm
