Sunteck Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.87 crore, down 68.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.87 crore in March 2023 down 68.67% from Rs. 155.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.94 crore in March 2023 down 547.7% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 109.22% from Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022.
Sunteck Realty shares closed at 291.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.47% returns over the last 6 months and -33.90% over the last 12 months.
|Sunteck Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.87
|89.33
|155.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.87
|89.33
|155.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-673.81
|-47.89
|-124.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.01
|17.18
|12.76
|Depreciation
|2.54
|2.22
|2.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|714.78
|101.99
|264.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.64
|15.82
|0.88
|Other Income
|8.03
|8.14
|8.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.61
|23.96
|9.12
|Interest
|28.87
|19.60
|22.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.48
|4.36
|-13.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.48
|4.36
|-13.18
|Tax
|-6.24
|4.16
|-3.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.24
|0.20
|-9.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.24
|0.20
|-9.76
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.70
|1.87
|5.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-27.94
|2.07
|-4.31
|Equity Share Capital
|14.05
|14.05
|14.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.99
|0.15
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-1.99
|0.15
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.99
|0.15
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-1.99
|0.15
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited