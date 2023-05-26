English
    Sunteck Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.87 crore, down 68.67% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.87 crore in March 2023 down 68.67% from Rs. 155.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.94 crore in March 2023 down 547.7% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 109.22% from Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022.

    Sunteck Realty shares closed at 291.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.47% returns over the last 6 months and -33.90% over the last 12 months.

    Sunteck Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.8789.33155.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.8789.33155.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-673.81-47.89-124.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.0117.1812.76
    Depreciation2.542.222.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses714.78101.99264.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.6415.820.88
    Other Income8.038.148.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.6123.969.12
    Interest28.8719.6022.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-32.484.36-13.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-32.484.36-13.18
    Tax-6.244.16-3.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.240.20-9.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.240.20-9.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.701.875.45
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-27.942.07-4.31
    Equity Share Capital14.0514.0514.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.990.15-0.31
    Diluted EPS-1.990.15-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.990.15-0.31
    Diluted EPS-1.990.15-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 10:17 pm