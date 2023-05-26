Sunteck Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.87 crore, down 68.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.87 crore in March 2023 down 68.67% from Rs. 155.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.94 crore in March 2023 down 547.7% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 109.22% from Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 291.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.47% returns over the last 6 months and -33.90% over the last 12 months.