Sunteck Realty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.99 crore, down 18.37% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 155.99 crore in March 2022 down 18.37% from Rs. 191.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2022 down 141.44% from Rs. 10.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022 down 72.79% from Rs. 42.67 crore in March 2021.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 446.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 60.39% over the last 12 months.

Sunteck Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 155.99 128.10 191.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 155.99 128.10 191.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -124.22 -173.58 -22.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.76 13.83 10.04
Depreciation 2.49 1.86 1.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 264.08 253.12 164.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.88 32.87 37.65
Other Income 8.24 3.35 3.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.12 36.21 41.23
Interest 22.30 19.60 21.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.18 16.62 19.90
Exceptional Items -- -- -6.04
P/L Before Tax -13.18 16.62 13.86
Tax -3.42 4.20 3.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.76 12.42 9.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.76 12.42 9.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.45 -1.31 0.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.31 11.11 10.41
Equity Share Capital 14.05 14.04 14.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 0.79 0.74
Diluted EPS -0.31 0.79 0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 0.79 0.74
Diluted EPS -0.31 0.79 0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sunteck Realty
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
