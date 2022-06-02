Sunteck Realty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.99 crore, down 18.37% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 155.99 crore in March 2022 down 18.37% from Rs. 191.09 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2022 down 141.44% from Rs. 10.41 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022 down 72.79% from Rs. 42.67 crore in March 2021.
Sunteck Realty shares closed at 446.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 60.39% over the last 12 months.
|Sunteck Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|155.99
|128.10
|191.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|155.99
|128.10
|191.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-124.22
|-173.58
|-22.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.76
|13.83
|10.04
|Depreciation
|2.49
|1.86
|1.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|264.08
|253.12
|164.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|32.87
|37.65
|Other Income
|8.24
|3.35
|3.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.12
|36.21
|41.23
|Interest
|22.30
|19.60
|21.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.18
|16.62
|19.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.18
|16.62
|13.86
|Tax
|-3.42
|4.20
|3.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.76
|12.42
|9.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.76
|12.42
|9.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|5.45
|-1.31
|0.51
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.31
|11.11
|10.41
|Equity Share Capital
|14.05
|14.04
|14.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.79
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.79
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.79
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.79
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited