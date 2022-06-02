Sunteck Realty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.99 crore, down 18.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.99 crore in March 2022 down 18.37% from Rs. 191.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2022 down 141.44% from Rs. 10.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022 down 72.79% from Rs. 42.67 crore in March 2021.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 446.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 60.39% over the last 12 months.