Sunteck Realty Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 269.70 crore, up 30.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.70 crore in March 2019 up 30.49% from Rs. 206.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.52 crore in March 2019 up 9.33% from Rs. 59.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.82 crore in March 2019 down 11.18% from Rs. 112.38 crore in March 2018.

Sunteck Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 4.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2018.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 458.10 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.62% returns over the last 6 months and 7.90% over the last 12 months.