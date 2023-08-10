Sunteck Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore, down 50.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore in June 2023 down 50.82% from Rs. 143.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2023 down 127% from Rs. 24.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2023 down 79.39% from Rs. 50.42 crore in June 2022.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 388.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.23% returns over the last 6 months and -18.64% over the last 12 months.