English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sunteck Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore, down 50.82% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore in June 2023 down 50.82% from Rs. 143.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2023 down 127% from Rs. 24.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2023 down 79.39% from Rs. 50.42 crore in June 2022.

    Sunteck Realty shares closed at 388.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.23% returns over the last 6 months and -18.64% over the last 12 months.

    Sunteck Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.5748.87143.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.5748.87143.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-48.56-673.81-577.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.5617.0116.43
    Depreciation1.782.542.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.02714.78659.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.23-11.6443.07
    Other Income17.858.035.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.61-3.6148.28
    Interest17.3228.8719.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.71-32.4828.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.71-32.4828.46
    Tax-2.70-6.246.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.01-26.2422.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.01-26.2422.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.73-1.702.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.74-27.9424.94
    Equity Share Capital14.0514.0514.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-1.991.78
    Diluted EPS-0.48-1.991.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-1.991.78
    Diluted EPS-0.48-1.991.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sunteck Realty
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!