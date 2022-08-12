 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sunteck Realty Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.50 crore, up 54.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 143.50 crore in June 2022 up 54.74% from Rs. 92.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.94 crore in June 2022 up 723.51% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.42 crore in June 2022 up 110.08% from Rs. 24.00 crore in June 2021.

Sunteck Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 477.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 25.23% over the last 12 months.

Sunteck Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 143.50 155.99 92.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 143.50 155.99 92.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -577.50 -124.22 -45.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.43 12.76 13.24
Depreciation 2.14 2.49 1.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 659.37 264.08 104.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.07 0.88 19.29
Other Income 5.21 8.24 3.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.28 9.12 22.67
Interest 19.82 22.30 17.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.46 -13.18 4.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.46 -13.18 4.95
Tax 6.19 -3.42 0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.27 -9.76 4.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.27 -9.76 4.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.67 5.45 -1.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.94 -4.31 3.03
Equity Share Capital 14.05 14.05 14.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 -0.31 0.22
Diluted EPS 1.78 -0.31 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 -0.31 0.22
Diluted EPS 1.78 -0.31 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sunteck Realty
first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.