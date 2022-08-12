Sunteck Realty Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.50 crore, up 54.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.50 crore in June 2022 up 54.74% from Rs. 92.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.94 crore in June 2022 up 723.51% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.42 crore in June 2022 up 110.08% from Rs. 24.00 crore in June 2021.

Sunteck Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 477.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 25.23% over the last 12 months.