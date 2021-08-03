Sunteck Realty Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.74 crore, up 52.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.74 crore in June 2021 up 52.72% from Rs. 60.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2021 down 1.14% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.00 crore in June 2021 up 31.43% from Rs. 18.26 crore in June 2020.

Sunteck Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2020.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 404.40 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.85% returns over the last 6 months and 122.14% over the last 12 months.