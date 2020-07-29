Sunteck Realty Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.72 crore, down 65.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.72 crore in June 2020 down 65.22% from Rs. 174.60 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2020 down 90.77% from Rs. 33.21 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.26 crore in June 2020 down 72.1% from Rs. 65.44 crore in June 2019.

Sunteck Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2019.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 177.30 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -55.84% returns over the last 6 months and -56.84% over the last 12 months.