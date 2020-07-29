App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunteck Realty Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.72 crore, down 65.22% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.72 crore in June 2020 down 65.22% from Rs. 174.60 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2020 down 90.77% from Rs. 33.21 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.26 crore in June 2020 down 72.1% from Rs. 65.44 crore in June 2019.

Sunteck Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2019.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 177.30 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -55.84% returns over the last 6 months and -56.84% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations60.7291.56174.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations60.7291.56174.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.006.125.52
Depreciation1.211.160.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.6476.20108.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.878.0860.14
Other Income8.187.514.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0515.5964.72
Interest10.6211.729.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.443.8655.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.443.8655.57
Tax3.522.3820.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.921.4935.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.921.4935.39
Minority Interest--4.02-3.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.14-0.540.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.064.9733.21
Equity Share Capital14.0414.0414.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.352.37
Diluted EPS0.220.352.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.352.37
Diluted EPS0.220.352.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 29, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sunteck Realty

