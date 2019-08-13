Sunteck Realty Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 174.60 crore, down 17.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.60 crore in June 2019 down 17.28% from Rs. 211.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.21 crore in June 2019 down 51.35% from Rs. 68.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.44 crore in June 2019 down 47.84% from Rs. 125.45 crore in June 2018.

Sunteck Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.86 in June 2018.

Sunteck Realty shares closed at 434.00 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.87% returns over the last 6 months and -4.16% over the last 12 months.