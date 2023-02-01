 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sunteck Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.33 crore, down 30.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:Net Sales at Rs 89.33 crore in December 2022 down 30.27% from Rs. 128.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2022 down 81.37% from Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.18 crore in December 2022 down 31.23% from Rs. 38.07 crore in December 2021.
Sunteck Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2021. Sunteck Realty shares closed at 364.35 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.45% returns over the last 6 months and -28.74% over the last 12 months.
Sunteck Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations89.3380.75128.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations89.3380.75128.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.89-46.47-173.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.1818.3713.83
Depreciation2.222.331.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses101.9998.82253.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.827.6932.87
Other Income8.147.053.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.9614.7436.21
Interest19.6017.6019.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.36-2.8616.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.36-2.8616.62
Tax4.16-1.044.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.20-1.8212.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.20-1.8212.42
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.874.16-1.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.072.3311.11
Equity Share Capital14.0514.0514.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.150.170.79
Diluted EPS0.150.170.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.150.170.79
Diluted EPS0.150.170.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sunteck Realty
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:55 pm