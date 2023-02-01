Sunteck Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.33 crore, down 30.27% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunteck Realty are:Net Sales at Rs 89.33 crore in December 2022 down 30.27% from Rs. 128.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2022 down 81.37% from Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.18 crore in December 2022 down 31.23% from Rs. 38.07 crore in December 2021.
Sunteck Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2021.
|Sunteck Realty shares closed at 364.35 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.45% returns over the last 6 months and -28.74% over the last 12 months.
|Sunteck Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.33
|80.75
|128.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.33
|80.75
|128.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-47.89
|-46.47
|-173.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.18
|18.37
|13.83
|Depreciation
|2.22
|2.33
|1.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.99
|98.82
|253.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.82
|7.69
|32.87
|Other Income
|8.14
|7.05
|3.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.96
|14.74
|36.21
|Interest
|19.60
|17.60
|19.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.36
|-2.86
|16.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.36
|-2.86
|16.62
|Tax
|4.16
|-1.04
|4.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.20
|-1.82
|12.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.20
|-1.82
|12.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.87
|4.16
|-1.31
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.07
|2.33
|11.11
|Equity Share Capital
|14.05
|14.05
|14.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.17
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.17
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.17
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.17
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited