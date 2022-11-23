Sunshine Capita Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, up 64.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in September 2022 up 64.2% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2022 up 76.09% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2022 up 75.28% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

Sunshine Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2021.

Sunshine Capita shares closed at 16.00 on September 15, 2022 (BSE)