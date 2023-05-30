Sunshine Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 21.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunshine Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in March 2023 down 21.29% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2023 down 180.7% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2023 down 173.72% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022.
Sunshine Capita shares closed at 78.55 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 367.56% returns over the last 6 months
|Sunshine Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.57
|1.67
|3.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.57
|1.67
|3.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.10
|0.26
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.32
|0.47
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.02
|1.11
|2.72
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.02
|1.11
|2.72
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.02
|1.10
|2.72
|Exceptional Items
|0.16
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.85
|1.10
|2.70
|Tax
|0.33
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.18
|1.10
|2.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.18
|1.10
|2.70
|Equity Share Capital
|13.02
|13.02
|13.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|0.85
|2.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|0.85
|2.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|0.85
|2.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|0.85
|2.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
