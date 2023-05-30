English
    Sunshine Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 21.29% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunshine Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in March 2023 down 21.29% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2023 down 180.7% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2023 down 173.72% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022.

    Sunshine Capita shares closed at 78.55 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 367.56% returns over the last 6 months

    Sunshine Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.571.673.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.571.673.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.100.26
    Depreciation----0.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.320.470.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.021.112.72
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.021.112.72
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.021.102.72
    Exceptional Items0.16---0.01
    P/L Before Tax-1.851.102.70
    Tax0.33----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.181.102.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.181.102.70
    Equity Share Capital13.0213.0213.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.680.852.08
    Diluted EPS-1.680.852.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.680.852.08
    Diluted EPS-1.680.852.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

