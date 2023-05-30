Sunshine Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 21.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in March 2023 down 21.29% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2023 down 180.7% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2023 down 173.72% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022.

Sunshine Capita shares closed at 78.55 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 367.56% returns over the last 6 months