Sunshine Capita Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 1250.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in March 2022 up 1250.55% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022 up 257.09% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022 up 351.38% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

Sunshine Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2021.

Sunshine Capita shares closed at 15.43 on February 28, 2022 (BSE)