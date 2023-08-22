Sunshine Capita Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 9.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in June 2023 up 9.73% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 18.61% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 18.64% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

Sunshine Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2022.

Sunshine Capita shares closed at 39.98 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.52% returns over the last 6 months