    Sunshine Capita Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 9.73% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunshine Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in June 2023 up 9.73% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 18.61% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 18.64% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

    Sunshine Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2022.

    Sunshine Capita shares closed at 39.98 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.52% returns over the last 6 months

    Sunshine Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.692.571.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.692.571.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.260.07
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.144.320.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.40-2.021.18
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.40-2.021.18
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.40-2.021.18
    Exceptional Items--0.16--
    P/L Before Tax1.40-1.851.18
    Tax--0.33--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.40-2.181.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.40-2.181.18
    Equity Share Capital13.0213.0213.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.07-1.680.91
    Diluted EPS1.07-1.680.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.07-1.680.91
    Diluted EPS1.07-1.680.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Sunshine Capita #Sunshine Capital
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 09:22 am

